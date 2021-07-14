Some irate residents at Wenchi Zongo in the Bono Region have torched the residence of a sub-chief over the death of one Adamu Wahab aka Adamu Soldier.

The residents were of the suspicion that the chief masterminded the killing of the 55- year-old who is a farmer and destroyed his washing bay.

Officers of the National Fire Service had a tough time dousing the fire which spread through over four rooms destroying property worth thousands of cedis.

The deceased, who was found dead in his farm by a search party, was said to have been in a running land dispute with some people.

The Police are yet to arrest the arsonists.

Meanwhile, the Wenchi Municipal Police Command has arrested two suspects – Nana Ameyaw and John Kofi Dekyi in connection with the murder.

A third suspect is on the run.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Eric Awudzivi, the Wenchi Municipal Police Commander, in a press briefing, said the two suspects apprehended have since been sent to Sunyani to assist police in investigations.

On his part, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Prince Kwakye Afiriyie, commended the leadership of the Islamic community and the chiefs of Wenchi Zango for ensuring calm in Wenchi following the murder.

He assured the family that the security will do their best to arrest all the killers of Adamu Soldier and prosecute them.