A 35-year-old man, Isaac Oppong, has been found dead in a river at Adansi Brofoyedru in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

This follows a month-long frantic search for Mr Oppong, who was reported missing after he left home for his shoe repair business.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, Fomena District Police Commander, C/Supt. Ohene Takyi, said the family reported the matter, but the search proved difficult since the deceased was mentally unstable.

Nonetheless, the disappearance case was solved after a group of residents found him floating in a river covered by grass.

He was still fully clothed and lying in a supine position.

C/Supt Takyi said some environmentalists were called to the scene and discovered that the body had reached a high stage of decomposition; it was in a skeletal form.

With the help of the Assembly Member and youth, the body was carefully retrieved and laid in a coffin for immediate burial.

