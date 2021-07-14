The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to launch the Ghana.gov platform today.

The launch forms part of the government’s quest to ensure that there is less dependence on cash or little cash used as payment for all financial transactions and services in the country.

This is because its single digital payment platform Ghana.gov goes fully live from today.

This would enable the general public to apply and pay for all government services via online, using the debit card or credit card or Mobile Money.

Test runs have been completed on the platform over the past weeks for a smooth takeoff from today.