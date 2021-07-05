The father of the Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been laid to rest.

May be an image of 5 people, people standing and indoor

The solemn ceremony for Dr Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko was held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'o0 @MOBaafi'

In attendance to pay their last respects was President Nana Akufo-Addo and the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Second Lady Samira Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.

May be an image of 8 people, people standing, indoor and text that says 'POLICE'

Other Ministers of state, New Patriotic Party stalwarts as well as traditional leaders were also present to commiserate with Mr Otchere-Darko.

May be an image of 7 people, people sitting and indoor

Dr Otchere-Darko, popularly known as Flashman, passed on on Monday, April 12, 2021, aged 84.

May be an image of 6 people, people sitting, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 5 people, people sitting and people standing




