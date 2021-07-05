The father of the Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been laid to rest.

The solemn ceremony for Dr Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko was held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

In attendance to pay their last respects was President Nana Akufo-Addo and the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Second Lady Samira Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.

Other Ministers of state, New Patriotic Party stalwarts as well as traditional leaders were also present to commiserate with Mr Otchere-Darko.

Dr Otchere-Darko, popularly known as Flashman, passed on on Monday, April 12, 2021, aged 84.