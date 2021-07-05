

A Nigerian man, Nnanna Emeka, is on the run after he allegedly killed his four-month-old pregnant wife in Ugbele Mgbidi area of Imo State.



It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, July 3, 2021, just three months after the couple tied the knot.



According to a source who spoke to Instablog9ja, the now deceased confided in them that her husband had taken up an unusual behaviour.

As a result, the source added that on the day of the alleged murder, the husband asked the deceased out on a date, which she declined.

“[From the look of things], he wanted to take his wife out on a date, and then, probably take her to somewhere and kill her. He would have come back to cook up stories to cover his track. But unfortunately for him, the wife refused to go out with him.



“Just few days before, she had told a friend that for the past week her husband’s character had changed, that she doesn’t understand him anymore. So, we believe that’s why she refused to go out with him.

“However, after trying fruitlessly to get his wife to go out with him, he allegedly decided to k*ll her inside their apartment and take her corpse to the place where the ritual will be performed,” he said.

Emeka is said to have used a rod to hit her on her forehead and watched her bleed to death.

But while trying to transport the body, people became suspicious and confronted him and he took to his heels and is currently at large.

