The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates.

The examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

It consists of candidates who previously sat for BECE but could not make the required grade(s) and first-time candidates.

A total of 1,067 candidates made up of 584 males and 483 females sat for the 2021 examination which was written in February at 11 centres nationwide.

The examination body, in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said the results are available on its’s website.

“The Council has posted the results online and candidates may access their results at the Council’s website at www.waecgh.org,” the statement read.

READ ON:

Meanwhile, WAEC noted out of the total number of candidates who registered, 929 sat for the examination, while 138 candidates were absent.

Read the full statement below: