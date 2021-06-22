The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) says it is considering a lawsuit against education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch.

This comes on the back of Africa Watch’s report on the assessment of the 2020 West African Secondary Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Think Tank, among other things noted, their investigations revealed that question papers for the exams were leaked to candidates.

The Executive Director, Kofi Asare, said these question papers were sent from WAEC’s IT department to other online platforms which were subsequently forwarded to his outfit by a member on the platform.

But the Head of the Legal Department at WAEC, Rev Victor Brew at a press conference on Tuesday described the report as inaccurate.

Though he did not give any actual timelines, he stated Ghanaians should not be surprised if they hear of the lawsuit as that cannot be ruled out of their options.

“All options are on the table including a legal suit. These are things that management has to first strategise on. Don’t be surprised if you hear of it in the coming days but I can’t tell the actual date this will happen,” he cautioned.

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Tei-Cudjoe, also fought of claims that the outfit was contacted over the group’s investigation as she spoke of recommendations proposed.

“The report recommends an internet-based encrypted email system which sends questions 30 minutes ahead of time to exam centers by which time candidates are to be seated. It is easier to write this than to implement it.

“That is why we insist that Arica Education Watch did not engage us, if they did, they would have understood better our processes and procedures and come out with more feasible recommendations,” she said.

Meanwhile, she added though the outfit is open to recommendations, their feasibility are also important.