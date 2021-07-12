Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated US$10,000 to Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana’s representative to the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Ghanaian women champions, who will start their historic Women’s Champions League journey in the WAFU Zone B in Cote D’Ivoire this weekend, launched a public appeal for financial support following what they described as a dire financial situation and difficulties in preparing for the tournament.

Dr Bawumia responded to their appeal on Monday morning with a timely presentation of $10,000 ahead of their departure for the tournament on Tuesday.

The cash was presented to the team at their camping base at Prampram on behalf of the Vice President by his aide, Tamimu Issah, who also conveyed a special message of goodwill to the team from the Vice President.

“On behalf of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, I present this amount of $10,000 to you. It is his response to the public appeal launched by the team for support towards your participation in the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League,” said the Vice President’s aide.

“His Excellency conveys his special message of goodwill to the entire team and he urges you to go all out and make yourselves and the country proud in Cote D’Ivoire.”

The management, technical and playing team of Hasaacas Ladies, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Vice President Bawumia for his surprise contribution.

“We are really surprised by this wonderful gesture by the Vice President, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We are really grateful to him for this kind support,” Head Coach of the team, Yussif Basigi, said.

The captain of the team, Janet Agyiri, on behalf of the playing body, also expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia and assured him and the nation that they would go all out and make the nation proud.

The President of the Club, Nanabayin Eyison, said the Vice President’s intervention, which he described as “gargantuan”, is the first response to their public appeal.