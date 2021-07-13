A Class two pupil has been found hanging dead at Tikobo No 2 in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

She was found dangling from a structure with her two kneels on the ground with a rope tied around her neck on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 12-year-old girl, Vivian Abbah of Roman Catholic primary school.

The assembly member of the area, Augustine Marshall Akainyah, disclosed the body was discovered at around 10:30am by the owner of the structure.

Mr Akainyah narrated this was shortly after she sought permission to go home for money to buy food during break.

“I have gathered that the deceased had finished dining with her colleagues but complained about not being satisfied with the food they were served so she asked to leave for home to buy another food,” he narrated.

Residents, who have been thrown into a state of shock, say they cannot fathom why she will decide to take her life.

The residents and the family say they suspect a foul play due to the posture she was found in.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited by the police at the Half Assini mortuary pending a post mortem.