Outrage has hit the social media space with netizens demanding answers following the death of Emmanuel Ojo, a JSS3 pupil who died in school.

Emmanuel, aged 16, according to reports, fell and hit his head on a cemented floor while playing on the school premises on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, days after academic activities commenced.

Reports also had it that he was rushed by the Management of the school to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following the death of the 16-year-old, the Information Officers have issued a statement, revealing that other government officials paid a condolence visit to the school and the family of the deceased.

According to the statement, the officials urged the family to “take solace in God, believing that Him alone knows the appointed time for every being on earth.”

During the Commissioner for Education’s visit to the school, the Principal of the school recounted what happened before the unexpected occurrence.

She said the deceased, aged 16, was hale, hearty and bubbling with life when the school resumed on Tuesday but began to complain of a headache shortly after the Principal’s test.

She said accounts by eyewitnesses indicate that the deceased initially sat quietly among his classmates for a while until they began to play around.

The principal said that he later attempted to jump through the window, but hit his head against the post and collapsed hitting his head on the concrete floor.

According to her, the colleagues of the deceased raised the alarm that attracted school staff and she immediately rushed him to the school’s clinic but was advised to take him to the teaching hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The father of the deceased, a shepherd, Pastor Joshua Ojo, described the incident as a cruel blow of fate on the family but said he could not query God why he allowed it to happen to him.

Notwithstanding the statement from the Ondo state government and from the school’s Principal, Nigerians are currently demanding more explanations while insisting that there may be some hidden pieces of information regarding the boy’s death.

This would be the second time a pupil has died under bizarre circumstances.