Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, has secured his first global nomination.

KiDi’s hit song ‘Touch It’ off his Golden Boy album was nominated for the 2022 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards.

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste was nominated in the ‘Outstanding International Song’ category.

Other nominees in that category are Wizkid with Essence, Fireboy with Peru, Tiwa Savage with Somebody’s Son and Omah Lay with Understand.

The NAACP awards confer honours on outstanding performances of people of colour in film, television, music and literature.

Touch It

KiDi unleashed the global chart-topping song titled ‘Touch It’ on the 6th of May, 2021 ahead of the release of his anticipated second album; ‘The Golden Boy’.

Touch It since its release has gone beyond African borders. Millions of social media users across the world, especially on TikTok, have created videos dancing to the song and created choreographies for it, among others.

In five months, ‘Touch It’ set a new record by becoming the most streamed Ghanaian song ever on Spotify.

Currently, it has 37.6 million streams on Spotify. It peaked at #11 for ‘World Digital Sales’ on the global music ranking platform, Billboard.

The success of the tune on TikTok is mind-blowing. ‘Touch It’ related videos on the social media platform have surpassed 250 million.

On the official UK Afrobeats chart, the song peaked at #7. A few weeks after the release of the song, it started charting in 51 countries on Spotify and 49 countries on Apple Music including India, Costa Rica, Columbia, and the Netherlands.

The music video for the monster hit currently has over 17 million on YouTube.