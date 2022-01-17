The National Identification Authority (NIA) has suspended its ongoing registration and issuance of cards at the Kpeshie Zonal Centre in Accra.

The suspension follows an alleged theft of the Authority’s machines.

The centre has posted a notice saying the exercise is suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, the National Communication Authority (NCA) has hinted at plans for the deployment of additional registration points across the country to ease the congestion on the existing points.

A statement by the NCA noted it understands the frustration and inconvenience of customers in their bid to complete the second stage of the SIM Card registration process.

“As a result, the NCA has been working assiduously with MNOs and the SIM Card registration application developer to improve the registration process and mitigate the current challenges,” the NCA assured.

The Authority also cataloged a number of measures it is putting in place to improve the exercise.

The measures include “the deployment of additional registration points commensurate with the subscriber numbers of each MNO to ease the congestion.

“In this regard, outlets such as distributors’ shops, retail centres and other agent touchpoints across the country are being used for the SIM registration exercise,” the NCA statement read in part.

ALSO READ: