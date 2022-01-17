Radio Ada, a community-based media outlet within the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, has petitioned the National Media Commission and National Communications Authority over the vandalisation of its property by some assailants.

Deputy Station Coordinator of the radio station, Noah Dameh, said thugs, numbering about eight, with one armed with a pistol, on Wednesday entered the studio and forcefully destroyed the doorways and invaded the on-air studio.

Mr Dameh stated the gangs thereafter beat up a presenter, Gabriel Adjawutor, and vandalised

the on-air studio gear – the console, microphones, and others.

He stated the group additionally held two Radio Ada workers along with guests on the station at the time of the incident hostage for a number of minutes.

He stated utilizing violent means doesn’t resolve issues, “let us engage and use the right means to address our problems in society.”

“Our listening community is assured that Radio Ada will thereafter continue to broadcast and that its commitment to inform and to give voice to the Dangme community, particularly those least voiced, remains unchanged,” he emphasised.