A man, believed to be in his late 20s, has allegedly committed suicide at Abirem Agona in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District of the Central Region.

The body of the deceased was found hanging in a forest on Friday morning.

The Chief of Abirem Agona, Nana Tepoh, explained a group of hunters found the decomposed body and informed the elders of the town.

Speaking to Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan, a resident said the deceased had gone missing for some time but they thought he had traveled elsewhere only for them to hear that he had committed suicide.

ALSO READ:

A report was made to the police who went to the crime scene to retrieve the body and deposited it at the morgue.

The Komenda Police Command has commenced an investigation into the matter.