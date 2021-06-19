Professor Joshua Alabi has challenged JoyNews journalist, Aisha Ibrahim to a fierce dance battle.

This was when the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, appeared as a guest on the Personality Profile show.

In the course of the interview, Prof Alabi opened up on his love for music and declared Amakye Dede’s Mmaa p3 sokoo as his favourite.

He could not hold himself when Aisha pulled out her phone to play the song and immediately jammed to it.

Amid the excitement, Prof Alabi in the spur of the moment took Aisha’s hand and held her waist for a salsa dance.

Watch the video below: