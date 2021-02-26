Professor Joshua Alabi has turned heads on social media with his recent activity.

This was after the National Democratic Congress’ campaign manager for the 2020 election splashed photos of his sexy and youthful wife.

Sharing healthy living titbits, Mr Alabi posted a photo that saw them at the gym but in unusual outfits.

Mr Alabi was spotted in a white Jalabiya and his wife in a white jumpsuit.

Mr and Mrs Alabi

The other photo saw Mrs Alabi rock an African print top with bump jeans shorts as she poses by her husband who sat on a brown sofa.

Mr Alabi had his right hand wrapped around her waist as the camera gazes at them amid smiles.

He took to his official Facebook page to post the photos captioned: “I am in safe hands.”

The photos have seen fans and followers express massive love for them.