The demise of Ghanaian photographer, Bob Pixel, has shocked many fans including celebrities who were ardent fans of his creative works.

Bob, as he was affectionately called, reportedly passed on on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He left behind three children and a wife.

Some celebrities, who worked with him, have taken to their social media pages to mourn him with emotional messages.

Here is how some celebrities such as Yvonne Nelson, Prince David Osei and M.anifest reacted to the news of the death of Bob Pixel:

MORE: