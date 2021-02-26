The head pastor of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has reacted to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, & Intersex (LGBTQI) discussion in Ghana.

The preacher has expressed disappointment that mother Ghana is paying any attention to the LGBTQI community.

In his opinion, such a debate has proved Ghana is dead, for which he is in uncontrollably mourning.

Prophet Kumchacha said he has never, since his birth, seen deviants this bold, even to the extent of setting up offices.

The Muslim turned Christian said LGBTQI goes contrary to morality and culture, hence must be deemed unacceptable by all standards.

To express his grief, Kumchacha was spotted rocking a black Kente ensemble with a pair of dark sunglasses, a new way of dressing he says he has adopted indefinitely to express his disappointment.

He is also admonishing well-meaning citizens to mourn Ghana anyhow they can; in their way of dressing or to publicly cast out such rainbow individuals.







