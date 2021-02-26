It appears the Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, is unhappy about Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, following his recent comments about the Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group.

Mr Otchere-Darko, who is a leading member of the NPP and a nephew to President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a post on Facebook, raised the need for Ghanaians to accommodate people who belong to the LGBTQI community.

According to him, one should not be associated with homosexuals before appreciating their situation.

He went ahead to say that Ghanaians should be careful not to generate intense hate campaign against the LGBTQI group.

However, in reaction, Miss Akoto countered Mr Otchere-Darko, saying she ‘unliked’ the latter’s post since the Bible strongly speaks against homosexuality.

“I had to unlike my like because aside the laws & culture my Bible speaks strongly on this and I will stand by the Bible any day because the laws can change but not my God,” she retorted.