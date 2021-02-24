Leaders of the LGBT+ community in Ghana have described as unfortunate the closure of its office in Accra.

However, they said the closure of the physical office will in no way affect their identity.

“The police may have raided our office and closed it down but the real office is in our hearts, and minds,” they wrote on Facebook.

“While this unfortunate incident has happened, we wish to encourage all our members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm. Do not panic,” they added.

