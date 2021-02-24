Heavily Armed Policemen have raided a house at Ashongman suspected to be the location of the LGBT office in Accra.

Joy News’ Fred Smith, who has been following the story, reports that the police acted upon a report by the landlord on hearing that his facility was being used for purposes other than was agreed.

The facility, according to reports, has five bedrooms.

In one of the bedrooms, there were mattresses and books scattered all over the room.

Some of the rooms had colours of the group painted on them.

Occupants of the facility scaled the wall on seeing the Police.

The facility has been shut down whilst investigations begin.

Meanwhile, the group, after confirming the raid on their social media page, said they no longer have access to their safe space as their lives are being threatened.

They are, therefore, calling on all human rights organizations, and allies to speak out against the attack.

