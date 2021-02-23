The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Akontombra constituency has vowed to lead a mammoth demonstration against an LGBTQI office yet to be opened.

Alex Tetteh, who is also the outgoing Western North Regional Deputy Minister, has opined he is totally against the office to be opened in his constituency.

Reports indicate that there is a plot to open the LGBTQI office on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Sefwi Wiawso.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Tetteh said the laws of the country do not permit such an activity.

MP for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh

He has, thus, sounded a strong warning that any illegal action that would be taken by such characters shall not be entertained in the region.

RELATED

He said he will personally lead a demonstration against any attempt taken by the rainbow community.

Speaking to some residents, they pledged to render support to their MP to kick out any such activity.