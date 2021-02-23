A pole-dancing champion from the UK hanged herself after struggling during lockdown, an inquest has heard.

Jessica Leanne Norris, 27, was found unresponsive at a friend’s house in Bolton on June 15, 2020 .

A two-time winner of Miss Pole Dance UK, an inquest into her death heard how she pinned a note on her bedroom door, saying: “Don’t come in. Ring 999. I’m so sorry.”



A note was also found for Jessica’s maid telling her she loved her.

The inquest heard Jessica had struggled with mental health issues since she was a teenager.

Jessica had been staying at friend Brian Crompton’s house when the first lockdown was imposed in March last year.

She had been working as a fitness instructor and was being prescribed anti-depressants.

But on the morning of her death, Crompton had got up and left for work.

He texted Jessica later in the day asking how she was but received no response.

When he returned home, he discovered Jessica in her bedroom unresponsive.

The hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court was told that Miss Norris had qualified as a fitness instructor in 2010 before entering competitions and teaching pole fitness to clients

Her mum Alanna Norris said: “Jess led a life of structure, and struggled when lockdown meant that she could not teach or take part in pole-dancing competitions.”

Kay Penney, the founder of Miss Pole Dance UK, described Miss Norris as a “national treasure”.

She said: “Thank you for your contribution and as a true ambassador for the aerial arts, touching so many lives, hearts and souls, lifting many of us with your entertaining, unforgettable and mesmerising routines.

Police said that the fitness instructor had searched online how to self harm before she was found hanged in her bedroom on June 15 last year

“Thank you for your unquestionable dedication and sharing your talent through many classes, masterclasses, camps, events and competitions.

“You shone like a beacon of hope on so many stages and your legacy will live on forever in the history of pole and personally as my pole daughter, who constantly showed your gratitude over the years and during your reign as double female singles champion.”

In a statement Miss Norris’s mother had said her daughter had been planning to join her abroad and teach pole fitness which would be a ‘new, fresh start’

The inquest hearing was told a toxicologist found no evidence of drugs or alcohol in her system.

Jessica aged just 15 set up her first studio and went on to claim the title of Miss Pole Dance UK in 2011 and 2015.