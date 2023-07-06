Proponents of the promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, have issued a stern warning to schools and media firms to refrain from promoting LGBTQ-related activities.

The group bemoans that some international schools operating in the country have begun the promotion of such acts in their operations, contrary to the dictates of the law.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament after the conclusion of the debate on the anti-gay Bill by Parliament, proponents of the Bill, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Nartey George and Assin South MP, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, cautioned that sanctions would be meted out to any institution that promotes LGBTQ+ acts.

“There are schools in Ghana that are beginning to introduce elements of LGBTQ+ and CSE in their operations already. They may claim to be foreign schools, but no school can operate in Ghana outside the laws of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), and so those schools should take notice that the Ministry of Education will be duly apprised of their activities and sanctions will be applied accordingly,” Sam George warned.

On his part, the Assin South MP said “we are also not going to take it kindly on any media house that will give their media houses for advocacy, propaganda and promotion of LGBTQ+ and its related activities. It is abhorred and frowned upon. We want the entire media houses to join us.”