About two million COVID-19 vaccines will be sent to the Ashanti Region, Regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, has said.

This comes after Ghana took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in Accra on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

coronavirus vaccines

It is the first consignment of vaccines acquired through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) to 92 countries.

Dr Tinkorang, in an interview with Luv FM’s Kwesi Debrah, said the vaccines will be sent to 14 districts in the Greater Kumasi Municipality on March 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, the first segment of the population to receive the doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers and teachers.