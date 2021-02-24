The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested three persons who attempted to snatch an uber driver’s vehicle on the N1 highway.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Sunday, February 21, 2021, after they ordered a ride from Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to Achimota.

Upon reaching the motorway, they attacked the driver with the aim of bolting with the car, however, the timely intervention of a highway patrol team saved the situation.

The Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, who confirmed the incident, said a fourth suspect absconded into a nearby bush.

ALSO READ:

The three suspects are Prince Donkor, 29; Ebenezer Kisseh, 29; and Darko, 31, who will be put before court.

A manhunt has also began for the fourth suspect.