Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E. Sarpong, has distanced himself from the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job saying he doesn’t want to die early.

The Phobians are currently without a substantive head coach following the departure of Kosta Papic.

Meanwhile, the entire technical team have all resigned from the club.

U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been named as the interim gaffer of the club until a new coach is appointed.

Reacting to the situation, the former Ebusua Dwarfs and Great Olympics trainer, who had a successful stint with the Accra-based side in the past, said he will offer the support the team needs from distance but will not accept any deal to head the technical team.

Coach J.E. Sarpong

“Now, no top coach wants the Hearts of Oak job anymore. I told Opare on Sunday that I could coach the team for free if they fuel my car,” he said on Newsfile on GTV Sports Plus.

“But, I was kidding you know because I have some years ahead of me and I don’t want to die before the time,” he added.

Hearts’ new coach led the team to record a win against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak will play Asante Kotoko in the matchday 16 game at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.