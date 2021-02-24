A hit-and-run driver heading towards Asamankese from Nsawam yesterday knocked and instantly killed an eight-year-old boy, Isaac Adom.

The deceased, who hails and stays with the grandmother at Kwasi Nyarko in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region, was crossing to the other side of the road with his younger brother to collect soup for his evening meal.

However, he never had the chance to eat the meal as a Toyota Corolla taxi with registration number GG 2183 knocked him down.

Grandmother of the deceased, Madam Adissah, in an interview with Adom News, said that the driver intended bolting but was caught up by okada boys in the area.

She added that it is strange her grandson died in a similar accident that claimed his mother’s life three years ago.

READ ON

The taxi driver is currently in the grips of the Adeiso Police as the family seeks justice.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Nsawam mortuary pending autopsy but the car owner wants matters settled amicably for burial to proceed immediately.

The Nsawam – Asamankese road in recent years have witnessed a number of accidents, and this according to a unit committee member at Kwasi Nyarko, needs to be critically examined.