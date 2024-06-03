A hit-and-run driver has crashed a woman believed to be in her 20s to death at Awutu Bereku on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 3, 2024.

An eyewitness, Rasta told Adom News the incident happened after two Sprinter Benz buses made a wrongful overtaking.

He said one of the Sprinter buses knocked down the deceased, while three other cars ran over her.

The body of the deceased has been disfigured beyond recognition.

