An unidentified driver of a Land cruiser has killed a one-year-old baby and two others at Akyem Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

The driver reportedly drove through a crowd that was returning from a wedding reception on Saturday, killed the victims on the spot and sped off.

Three others, who suffered various degrees of injuries, were taken to the Koforidua General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Unfortunately, nobody was able to pick up the registration number of the said speeding vehicle.

The Eastern Regional police command in the meantime has launched a manhunt for the suspect.