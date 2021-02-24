Manchester City dominated Borussia Monchengladbach to take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with a 2-0 first-leg win in Budapest.

Pep Guardiola’s side controlled much of the game – which was hosted in Hungary due to Covid-19 restrictions – and took a deserved lead when Bernardo Silva nodded home Joao Cancelo’s excellent cross on 28 minutes.

The Premier League leaders continued to boss proceedings without converting that control into goals, but the second did finally come when Cancelo and Silva combined in a similar fashion in the second half. This time the angle was slightly wider for Silva, who nodded back across goal for Gabriel Jesus to finish.

City, playing for their eighth straight year in the Champions League knockout stages, pushed for a third that didn’t come, and Pep Guardiola was left looking slightly frustrated by a result that could have been far more convincing.

The teams will meet again at the Etihad on March 16 for the second leg, with Gladbach having a lot of work to do to get back into the tie.