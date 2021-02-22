Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested one of the armed robbers suspected to have killed an ambulance driver at Asesewa near Koforidua.

Martin Tei was arrested among five others suspected to have robbed a bullion van and killed a policeman who was escorting money at Asokwa Junction in the Adansi Fomena District making. They made away with GH¢500,000.00.

Another, John Appiah, popularly known as Omega, is on the police wanted list for leading the two robbery incidents in Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Akwasi Ampofo Duku, said the leader is known for bullion van robberies.

The five arrested were Bismark Owusu Ansah, 29, Azumah Titus, 23,

Kofi Matthew aka Wisa, Kojo Agyapong Labista 30 and

Martin Teye.

Aside the five arrested, five more robbers and the gang leader, who were part of the ambulance robbery, are on the police wanted list.

Those arrested have so far admitted to have committed the offence.

Subsequently, GH¢5, 3934 and two Toyota corolla vehicles have been retrieved from them.

Other property and business ventures where the money was invested have been retrieved for evidential purposes.

Police have called on the public to help them gather information on the suspects to restore calm to the Region.