A woman, who was in the ambulance with registration number GV 644- that was attacked by highway robbers at Somanya, has given an account of what happened.

Deborah Teye told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday that they were four in the vehicle including the driver.

Those in the vehicle included herself, her sister who is the pregnant woman, a nurse and the driver.

She said while on their way, the driver stopped abruptly and they wondered why he stopped along the way and so the nurse called the driver through their intel in the ambulance to find out.

She said while the nurse was trying to get closer to the driver, they heard a loud noise and thought it was a car tyre burst.

“We heard a loud noise outside and so the nurse initially told us our tyre had burst only to see that some men armed with guns from nowhere had shot at our driver. So when we saw them, we were very scared. We tried hiding in the car to get some help only for them to open the vehicle and pounce on us,” she narrated.

She said when the robbers entered the vehicle, they started asking them to bring their monies else they will die.

She said they had to beg the robbers to spare their lives because of the pregnant woman but the robbers still managed to collect their monies.

“When they entered the car, we begged them to spare our lives. They asked that we bring all our monies. They even scattered everything in the vehicle including the drip on my sister who was pregnant.

“After we told them we didn’t have money, they threatened us. But the nurse had only 40 cedis on her and gave it to them. They also took my purse and I told them I had GH700 cedis in my MOMO wallet, and they took our phones away,” she narrated.

He said, all this while, the driver, who had been shot, was bleeding seriously.

Last week, an ambulance unit transporting a pregnant woman was attacked by armed robbers at Asesseso in the Eastern Region.

The robbers shot the driver of the ambulance, identified as Abraham Tetteh, who later died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In light of the sad incident, Miss Teye said she is living in shock and fear.