A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Amenfi East has expressed utmost disapproval of an attempt to maintain outgoing Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Helena Ama Appiah.

The group described the MCE’s possible reappointment as the “most unfortunate decision and travesty of justice to our people and next generations.”

They said Madam Appiah used her office as a business venture, rather than advocating for the needs of her New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituents.

They claimed that the MCE was appointed on grounds of affirmative action, but “it is sad to report that the beneficiary of an affirmative action has failed to champion the course of the women in whose name she was appointed.

“We need new brains with fresh ideas to move our municipality towards a new direction especially when the National Democratic Congress has given us a very young and dynamic MP. Hon Helena, never visited any of the communities to campaign for the Presidential or the Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 elections.

“Her actions and inactions created disaffection for the NPP and contributed to the president’s defeat in the constituency by over 4,000 votes, the worst ever for an NPP presidential candidate since 2000. Her reappointment spells doom for the NPP in future elections.”

They claimed the Municipality is now on a life support and needs a competent, vibrant and an energetic visionary leader to the rescue.

The concerned citizens are, thus, appealing to the appointing authorities and lobbyists to properly assess her performance and approval ratings from the ordinary people where true sovereignty resides.

They are also respectfully calling on her to “use the honour and in the public’s interest recuse herself from the post honourable.”