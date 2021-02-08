Family of the murdered ambulance service driver, who was shot by suspected armed robbers while on official duty, is calling for an expedited investigation into the incident that led to his death.

Abraham Tetteh’s family says no arrest has been made regarding the murder so far.

They are, therefore, pleading with the police in the region to speed up investigations to bring the culprits to book.

The ambulance driver was shot by armed robbers on Friday while conveying a pregnant woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

He sustained a gunshot wound in the eye and later died at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday.

The driver and the pregnant woman were rushed to the hospital after being rescued by a police patrol team.

A representative of the family told Joy News’ Manuel Koranteng that they are demanding justice for their late relative.

He added that the crime has created fear and panic in the community because it could have been anybody.

“So we need justice for our brother. This has also raised a whole lot of concern among the EMT fraternity and their morale is down and everyone is worried,” he said.