Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, has revealed he spent lots of money to buy instant noodles for girls in order to please them.

Party, in an interview, said his irresistible taste for instant noodles also contributed to squandering his money on the food.

Recounting some life experiences growing up in Ghana, the Arsenal midfield enforcer said, ladies often demanded instant noodles from him on their first date.

According to him, a number of Ghanaian men spend a chunk of their income to buy instant noodles to impress their loved ones on a daily basis.

“That food took all my money!” Partey joked when he recalled the days of eating it in his younger days in an interview with Astro Supersport.

“All the flavours are good. Indomie took all the guys’ money in Ghana. [When] you get a new guy [in the team], they would say, ‘buy me Indomie’. [It’s] everything Indomie [in Ghana],” he said.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

The player sarcastically reiterated that it was high time he even became an ambassador for a noodles company.