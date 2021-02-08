Rapper Okyeame Kwame says he educates his two children, 11-year-old Sir Bota Nsiah-Apau and nine-year-old Sante Nsiah-Apau, about sex every day.

According to him, he wouldn’t want outsiders to rather open up on sex and intimacy to his children.

I think our society shies away from speaking about the most important things like sex, money, conflict, and death… these are amazing things that we need to look at, he told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The rapper explained that parents, who are failing to educate their children on the truth about sex, are affecting the way people think and behave.

Because of that we always go back to what our forefathers said about these things many years ago even though it might not be applicable in modern terms, we still hold on to it because we are too scared to talk about it, he added.

When asked how many times he educates his kids, the ‘Rap Dacta’ said: