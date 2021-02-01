Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has given her teeming fans a lot to talk about with her latest photo on social media.

The evergreen and acclaimed most decent actress has stunned fans after she showed her boobs in the photo.

She served the best looks in her green dress and yellow bag as she steps out in style.

The photo with a black and white background saw Miss Appiah beam with smiles as she poses for the camera in her living room.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

The adorable photo has earned Miss Appiah praises from some of her 8.3 million followers who have chanced on it.

Some of the comments read: “Watch Melanin, Delicious and delightful”, while others, who were left speechless, dropped love emojis.