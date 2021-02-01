Celebrated artiste, Sista Afia, has stunned fans with some latest photos to mark the beginning of the new month.

The artiste splashed two photos on social media, blinding fans with her cleavages which popped out of her mini dress.

The Slay Queen hitmaker has been under severe backlash for her choice of fashion, forcing her to bounce back with the sizzling look.

“New Month, same sauce”, she captioned the photo which has since garnered hundreds of comments.

Celebrities and fans have reacted positively to the photos, designing her comment section with love emojis.