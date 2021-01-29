Social media sensation, Moesha Boduong, has splashed her childhood photo on the internet and fans cannot help but react.

Many had sworn that the actress’ curvaceous body is a result of surgery, but her latest Senior High School photo has proved that that is far from reality.

In the photo, she is captured in her long Accra Girls blue uniform as she poses in front of a tree.

Despite her sitting posture, her thick thighs and protruding hips were evident.

MORE

She also wore his signature make-up, a dark liner and additional gloss to give definition to her thick lips.

SHS throwback photo of Moesha Boduong

The photo is the second high school image she has shared with her fans; the first was an image in which she donned a blue check check.