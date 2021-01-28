Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel, has confirmed a tragic decision she took when she suffered miscarriage.

The actress, in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, initially did not confirm her pregnancy rumours, yet did not deny when the interviewer stated emphatically that she had lost her baby.

Now Mrs Mensah, the actress, who tied the knot in May 2020, was rumoured to be expecting after some photos she posted on social media, and her unusual maternity fashion trend.

However, the ‘proud big tummy ambassador, as she describes herself was in recent times pictured with a flat tummy, sparking worry among her fans.

This, she said, was the reason for her now-deleted suicide note, which was a result of the depression she was going through after losing “something important”.

“I can say depressed is the word; Who loses something important, something that means the world to you and won’t feel the pain? Even the man involved will not have it easy… especially for a first child,” she said.

However, she said she has bounced back and is relying on God for another blessing at His own time.