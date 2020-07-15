New photos of Budding actress, Xandy Kamel, have sparked rumours that she may be expecting her first child soon.

This comes after she tied the knot with her sweetheart journalist, Nana Kwaku Mensah Kaninja in May 2020.

In the photo the actress shared on her Instagram page, she was seen in an African print with a silver block heel as she poses for the camera.

Though the actress is known for her ‘big’ tummy, the maternity-like dress she wore could not hide the stomach this time around.

ALSO READ:

Sharing the photos, she quizzed fans if they could see the changes taking place and acknowledged her husband for making her the happiest woman in the world.

“My padi you dey see what I dey see, there’s a new girl in town 🥰 thanks to my trophy, my king @kingkaninja1 for making me the happiest woman,” her caption read.

Watch the photos below: