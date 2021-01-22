Ghanaian actress and Instagram queen, Moesha Boduong, is currently trending on social media because of an old photo she posted.

Moesha is widely known for her curvaceous body with which she has been dazzling fans.

However, there is a saying that every popular person has a beginning and Moesha is no exception.

An old photo of the beautiful actress during her Senior High School days is causing a stir on social media.

READ ALSO:

In the photo, Moesha is captured wearing a ‘check-check’ uniform,

From the photo, Moesha is seen without her iconic curvy body as she posed for the camera.

The said photo has attracted reactions from social media users.

Find the photo below: