A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said he expected President Akufo-Addo to be more innovative in the appointment of ministers into his second government.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, as a party that prides itself in having the men, he expected to see more new faces.

He said he has, however been disappointed to see the same old faces spring up again.

He took to his Facebook page to make the comments following the President’s release of ministerial nominees list on Thursday.

To him, President Akufo-Addo has failed to show depth with his list.

ALSO READ:

“Akufo-Addo has failed to show strength in depth in his Ministerial appointments. Same old faces, no innovation, nothing new. So much for having the men,” his post read.

Akufo-Addo has appointed a total of 30 ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to 46.

Eight of this number are women – six ministers and two regional ministers. The President has decided that there will be no deputy regional ministers.