A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that Ghanaians do not hold the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to higher standards.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was of the view that the standards Ghanaians hold the NPP by were higher as compared to other political parties in the country.

But reacting to this assertion by Mr Otchere-Darko, the former Deputy Communications Minister begged to differ.

According to him, Ghanaians rather mollycoddle the NPP.

To him, if Ghanaians held the NPP to higher standards, the NPP would not have presented Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term to be voted for as President after some of the things he did during his first term as President.