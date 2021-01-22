Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has said that it’s imperative that Ghanaians support the President of Ghana.



According to him, such support will ensure that the President’s second term becomes one that will leave solid legacies.



He noted, also, that such public support will help the President to develop the country to the pedestal where all Ghanaians will be proud of their country.

He tweeted: President Akufo-Addo has kept his word – thinned his govt & shall have no Deputy Regional Ministers: Let’s pray this early positive move filters through the whole of his 2nd term so he can leave some solid legacies as we all strive to build the Better Ghana that we so deserve.