A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana is not satisfied with the extent of downsizing undertaken in President Akufo-Addo’s government.

Prof Ransford Gyampo believes there are outstanding Ministries that can be done without while others can be absorbed as under certain umbrella bodies.

On January 21, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament for approval, through the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, a list of names for appointment as Ministers in his new government.

This list includes the names of some 46 persons expected to fill the ministerial positions and support the president to fulfill his mandate in the next four years.

In that regard, the political scientist has suggested some other ministries which, when scrapped, will create a leaner government to better-facilitate the president’s development agenda.

In a statement Thursday, Prof Gyampo highlighted sector ministries such as Information, Fisheries, Employment, Chieftaincy among others which he believes constitute needless duplication in the governance framework.

