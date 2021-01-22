A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group has raised a strong objection to the reappointment of Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister.

According to the Volta NPP Grassroots For Justice, Dr. Letsa’s reappointment would be detrimental to achieving President Akufo-Addo’s vision of winning the hearts of people of the Volta Region- the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The Convener, Mawuli Amenuveve, asserted that Dr. Letsa had failed to deliver to expectation, as he did not serve in the interest of the governing party during his first administration between 2017 and 2020.

He explained that the NPP could not achieve its target of winning 5 parliamentary seats and increasing its voting pattern since the Volta Regional Minister designate refused to play his mandated roles and support activities of the party.

“The NPP performed badly even in his [Dr. Lesta] hometown, Klefe [in the 2020 general elections]”, he said in a telephone interview with Joy News.

“If Hon Amewu can win the Hohoe seat, the NPP can equally win other seats in the region when we put ourselves to the task and deploy the needed resources”.

Mr. Amenuveve alleged that the Minister had awarded contracts to his wife, a clear manifestation of conflict of interest.

He listed a police station project in Agorgor Lume and a project on the Mawuko Girls Senior High School campus as some of the projects awarded in the Ho Central Constituency.

The group, therefore, intends to hit the streets of the Volta Regional capital, Ho, on Monday, 25th of January to register their displeasure on the reappointment of Dr. Letsa.

Mr. Amenuveve stressed that he and members of the Volta NPP Grassroots For Justice would continue to hit the streets until the President listens to their plea and appoints another individual “capable of serving the interest of the NPP and the region.”

“We are just begging the President to consider our plea and replace Dr. Letsa”, he said.