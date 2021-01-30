Big Brother Naija Lockdown second runner-up, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, says she knew people will call her beautiful girl with no brains.

She said even after proving herself by performing exceptionally well in the tasks in the house, she was well aware some people would still box her.

Throwing more light on her journey before and after the Big Brother show, she said she doubted herself.

“Just because people feel like, oh this girl she has a big butt, she’s fine, she’s this, she’s that, she’s probably dumb or something. People just feel that way about fine girls basically,” she noted.

Speaking to Lexis Bill, host of Joy FM’s Drive Time show on Thursday, she said changing the “beauty with no brains” narrative was one she was dying to change when she joined the show last year.

“That’s the stereotype people have and that’s what I said the day I entered the show. ‘I’m here to correct that narrative.’ So I just kind of felt like people would just put me in that box,” she added.

She said even till date, people still have that single story narrative of her.

“And even till now, I showed you all everything. I put my best in tasks, I put my best in games. Till today, people still feel like this one is just an empty head,” she said.

The Nigerian-British personality said she went on the Big Brother Naija show not for the money, but to promote her shoe brand, Shoes by Flora which she named after her late mother, Flora.

“For me, it was just going there, sell your shoes, make shoes by Flora a brand to be reckoned with. So that was it for me. It wasn’t about winning the money,” she added.