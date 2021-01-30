Some widows in the Ashanti Region have opened up about the impact a lack of sexual intercourse is having on their lives.

According to the women, sexual intercourse sits on top of their priorities as they need men to satisfy their desires and help continue the conjugal roles that their husbands left unfinished.

The widows poured out their frustration when the Abofrem Area Foundation, led by Nana Akosua Nkrumah Adasah, made a donation to the widows at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

”When I turn on my bed, the other side where my husband used to occupy, it’s always cold. When it happens like that I cry,” a widow said.

The same widow explained when a widow cries, it’s not because she has missed her husband but the sexual intercourse she has been deprived of for years.